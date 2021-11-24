WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- The awards keep coming for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team.

While BSU continues its deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history, three Beavers were selected as Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association All-Central Region picks.

Junior defender Halle Peterson and junior goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh were named to the D2CCA All-Region First Team, while senior forward Sara Wendt was named to the All-Region Second Team.

Peterson and Stumbaugh contribute to a Bemidji State defensive effort that only allows 0.65 goals per game, which ranks 24th in the country. The team has pitched 14 shutouts, a new program record.

Peterson leads all BSU backliners with three goals and one assist for seven points, logging the second-most minutes on the team at 1,915. Stumbaugh posted a program-record shutout streak of 582:09 this year and currently has the best goals against average in Bemidji State history (0.65).

Wendt leads the team with 41 points on 19 goals and three assists. She led the NSIC in goals during the regular season and currently sits one goal shy of tying the single-season program record.

Kassie Newsom of Central Missouri was named the Central Region’s player of the year.

The 13 members of the All-Central Region First Team, including Peterson and Stumbaugh, will now be placed on the national ballot of All-America consideration. The All-America teams will be announced Dec. 7.

But first, the Beavers will meet Newsom and Central Missouri in the Central Region final at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 in Allendale, Mich.