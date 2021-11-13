SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State volleyball team fell victim to a sweep for the sixth straight match on Friday night, losing 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-10) at Sioux Falls.

The Beavers were within 23-22 in the first set after an Anna Averkamp kill, but the Cougars took two of the final three points and then ran away with the match.

Averkamp and Rylie Bjerklie paced BSU with seven kills apiece, and Bjerklie posted a .357 hitting percentage. Emily Wade dished out 23 assists, while Taylor Kot and Madison Weyker led the defensive efforts with six digs each.

Bemidji State hit .071 as a team, while the Cougars (16-11, 11-8 NSIC) hit .350.

The loss drops the Beavers to 2-25 this year, as well as 2-17 in conference matches.

Bemidji State closes the 2021 season at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at No. 17 Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall.