BEMIDJI -- Not only did the Bemidji State women’s soccer team make history on Friday, but the Beavers may be the first team to ever do it inside a snow globe.

As blustery winds and sharp flakes pelted Chet Anderson Stadium, BSU endured harsh conditions for the sake of history. For the first time ever, Bemidji State is heading to the NSIC Tournament championship game.

“I’ve never had a playoff that hasn’t been snowy, so when it started snowing, that set the tone,” senior Sara Wendt said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way. It describes Bemidji.”

The Beavers beat Concordia-St. Paul 1-0 behind Wendt’s clever strike in the 54th minute, good for the program’s first-ever victory in the conference semifinals.

“It means a lot,” junior Halle Peterson said. “It’s exciting to be one of the program’s first. This was one of our ‘firsts’ this year, and (we want) to keep making history. That’s the goal.”

BSU (18-0-2) has reached the semifinal stage five times, most recently in 2017. But Bemidji State has been stonewalled each time -- that is, until Friday.

“It’s what we’ve been working for all season,” Wendt said. “I’m glad it’s worked out for us, and I think there’s more to come. I really want us to go as far as we can. I think with this team, it’s definitely a possibility.”

On the defensive end, keeper Alyssa Stumbaugh extended her active shutout streak to 543:54 with a career-high eight saves, and the Beavers reeled off their seventh straight shutout in the process.

Stumbaugh’s best save came on a dive to her left in the 30th minute, deflecting a dangerous shot wide of the post on a strong counter attack. She added five saves after Wendt’s goal, including three in the final eight minutes of play.

“No matter how much you train it, you can’t create that energy that the other team has when they’re desperate,” Bemidji State head coach Jim Stone said. “It got a little bit chaotic, but for the most part, I thought we stayed really organized, really compact. We had a really nice defensive shape and did a decent job killing off the (time).”

And Wendt had the decisive strike just after halftime.

With her back to the net, Wendt flicked a ball to herself as a defender crashed down on her. She turned and converged on the ball with Mason Schilling, who headed it back to Wendt as the keeper fell a step behind. Wendt then struck the ball through a number of defenders, mixing celebration with a sigh of relief.

“I have been struggling a little bit, and mentally that’s kind of hard on me. But I’m glad other people step up,” Wendt said, noting Erin Becker’s two goals in the quarterfinals. “Getting the goal today, I’m really glad it happened. I’m glad I could do my job well. It ended up being the only goal, which is also cool, but I’m just happy I could do that (for the team).”

Here's a look at @BSUBeaverSoccer's lone goal of afternoon from Sara Wendt (@WendtSara)



Per usual, the BSU defense was stellar holding CSP scoreless, BSU hasn't given up a goal since Oct. 17th (7 shutouts)



Beavs will play in their 1st ever NSIC tourney championship on Sunday https://t.co/uzYS8D7O1y pic.twitter.com/6brQHNkmQe — Chaz Mootz (@ChazMootzTV) November 12, 2021

The game changed after that play, but it proved to be nothing that the Beavers couldn’t handle.

“Goals change games,” Stone said. “Not too far after that, they started changing their system. They went from a 4-2-3-1 (formation) into more of a true 4-3-3 with three strikers. … Fortunately, we really defended well. I’m proud of the kids.”

While Bemidji State’s NCAA Tournament berth is locked up, there’s one more “first” to clinch beforehand. Defending champion Minnesota State awaits in the NSIC Tournament title match, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Chet.

“We’ve been talking about doing something for the first time,” Stone said. “So let’s do something for the first time. We couldn’t be more excited.”





No. 6 Bemidji State 1, Concordia St.. Paul 0

CSP 0 0 -- 0

BSU 0 1 -- 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Schilling) 54’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 8; Waldon (CSP) 3.