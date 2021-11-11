The Beavers pulled down two Player of the Year awards and Jim Stone was named Coach of the Year, while a program-record and league-high eight players were named to the all-conference teams.

Megan Dahl and Mason Schilling headlined the bunch after being named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively. Stone was named the Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career, giving BSU three of the five major awards.

On top of that, five players were named to the All-NSIC First Team: senior forward Sara Wendt; senior forward Allyson Smith; junior defender Halle Peterson; junior keeper Alyssa Stumbaugh; and Dahl. The five first-team selections match a program record set in 2018.

Three more were named to the All-NSIC Second Team: senior midfielder Erin Becker; freshman midfielder Emma Huelsnitz; and Schilling.

Dahl, a Rosemount native, has played a team-high 1,593 minutes so far this season, anchoring a backline that’s only surrendered 11 goals in 19 matches. BSU has allowed 70 shots on goal this year, just 3.7 per match. Dahl is the fourth player in program history to be named the NSIC’s Defensive Player of the Year and the first since Miranda Famestad in 2017.

Schilling has burst onto the scene with five goals and four assists this year, good for third on the team in scoring. The Venice, Fla., product is the second Beaver to win the Freshman of the Year award, following in the footsteps of Smith in 2017.

Stone led the team to its second-ever NSIC regular season championship behind an unbeaten regular season. He is in his 20th season at BSU, and his 217 career wins place him 46th all-time in Division II women’s soccer history.

Smith pulled down her team-best third all-conference honor this year, which includes her second First Team selection. Dahl is now a three-time honoree and Wendt a two-time honoree, while the pair join Stumbaugh and Peterson as First Team members for the first time.

The Second Team designations are the first career distinctions for Becker, Huelsnitz and Schilling.

Elsewhere in the conference, Minnesota State’s Jenny Vetter was named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year and Sioux Falls’ Alexis Wemhoff was named the Goalkeeper of the Year. Minot State’s Sofia Lewis was voted as the Outstanding Senior of the Year, as well.

The Beavers will try to add to their resumes at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Chet Anderson Stadium, where they’ll host Concordia-St. Paul in the NSIC Tournament semifinals.