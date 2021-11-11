BEMIDJI -- Seven players are set to join the Bemidji State women’s soccer team after they penned their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

“A big part of this class has been coach (Mike) Korman’s hard work and willingness to get on the road and phone,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said in a release. “I’m thankful for his contributions. I’m really confident that this is a class that continues to make us nationally relevant and competitive. It addresses our positional needs very well and puts us in a position for continued successes.”

The seven newcomers are: Katrina Barthelt (forward, Bartlett, Ill.); Mykenzie Harer (midfielder, Cottage Grove); Alexia Johnson (defender, Cottage Grove); Brie Klingbeil (defender, Fort Atkinson, Wis.); Tirzah Lange (defender/midfielder, Shakopee); Briana Stocke (midfielder, Andover); and Sylve Waters (forward, Littleton, Colo.).

Two of the recruits already have Bemidji State ties, as well. Stocke will join the program alongside her sister, Maria, who’s a freshman midfielder for the Beavers. Additionally, Lange’s father, Ross, played football for BSU from 1996-98.

The seven players will join the program in 2022.