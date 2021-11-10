BEMIDJI -- Twelve yards is all that stood between the Bemidji State women’s soccer team and the conference semifinals. Twenty-four if you count it twice.

Erin Becker converted two penalty kicks for the No. 6 Beavers on Wednesday, delivering a 2-0 win over Northern State at Chet Anderson Stadium in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament.

“My team obviously worked really hard to get in the positions to get those PKs,” Becker said. “They gave me the opportunity, and I just put it away for them.”

Becker scored in the ninth minute and again in the 71st minute. The first PK came after Mason Schilling was fouled by the keeper while chasing down a ball in the 18-yard box, and the second was when Maggie Cade was clipped from behind on a counter attack.

“It’s nice that we have a couple kids who we feel really confident in when they step up to the line,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said. “(We have) a couple kids who take penalties really, really well. And then also, we’re active up top, so the ability to create penalty kicks is prevalent.”

The victory pushes Bemidji State one step from the program’s first-ever appearance in the NSIC Tournament championship game.

“The Lord has really blessed us with the opportunity,” Schilling said. “We’ve had a really successful season thus far, and it’s really set us up for this moment. Yeah, (the program) has won the conference before, but we’ve never won the conference tournament.”

The match wasn’t the cleanest 90 minutes the top-seeded Beavers (17-0-2) have played this season. The eighth-seeded Wolves (7-6-5) came out with an aggressive mindset that kept the favorites from maintaining prolonged possession or generating many quality chances.

The heightened stakes of the postseason were felt along the home sideline.

“It felt differently because it was different. It’s one and done, and it’s a whole different season,” Stone said. “Like we told our players, we’re 0-0, and the goal is to go 1-0. We’re back to 0-0 now and the focus becomes (Friday).”

Despite the offensive challenges, however, the BSU backline was stout. Megan Dahl in particular was automatic at center back, blocking any dangers from reaching the goal and making her presence felt all over the defensive third.

Northern State finished with zero shots on target. Bemidji State hasn’t allowed a goal in its past six matches.

The defense allowed Becker’s goals to stand as the difference. She went low and right for the opening goal, while she mirrored it on the second shot with a low-left strike.

Schilling was helped off the field to tend to a minor injury before the first PK, but she was the first to congratulate Becker with a hug after the second.

“Those were amazing finishes, and she kept her composure,” Schilling said. “When you’re in a close game and you get opportunities like that, it’s just about capitalizing. She definitely did a great job.”

“PKs are basically all mental,” Becker added. “You have to go in confident, pick a spot and go for it. The mindset is, ‘I’m going to score this.’”

The Beavers will next play against fifth-seeded Concordia-St. Paul in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Up for grabs will be another piece of history for the Beavers.

“It’s a different level of excitement,” Schilling said of the playoffs. “Obviously we have the potential here to do something that this school’s never done before. As a first-year, it’s an honor to be a part of it. It’s really fun.”





No. 6 Bemidji State 2, Northern State 0

NSU 0 0 -- 0

BSU 1 1 -- 2

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Becker (PK), 9’.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Becker (PK), 71’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 0; Townsend (NSU) 3; Sayers (NSU) 0.