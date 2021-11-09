KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ahead of its postseason journey starting , the Bemidji State women’s soccer team maintained its position in the United Soccer Coaches organization’s weekly poll on Tuesday.

The Beavers will enter the NSIC Tournament as the No. 6 team in the country. It is the third consecutive week BSU has been ranked No. 6 nationally.

Bemidji State (16-0-2, 13-0-2 NSIC) is one of five unbeaten teams in Division II and second in the country with 16 wins.

Fellow NSIC squad Minnesota State ranks No. 25.

The Beavers also maintained their spot atop the Central Region poll for the third straight week, ahead of Central Missouri and Minnesota State.

BSU hosts Northern State at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Chet Anderson Stadium in the first round of the NSIC Tournament.