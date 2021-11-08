BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State women’s soccer defender Megan Dahl was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week after leading BSU to a 5-0 shutout over Minnesota Crookston on Friday.

Dahl, a captain and crucial cog in the Beavers’ backline, helped Bemidji State finish the season 16-0-2 and clinch the second NSIC regular-season championship in program history. UMC finished with two shots and only one on goal.

The win was BSU’s fifth-straight shutout and its 10th of the season. It extended the Beavers’ unbeaten streak to 21 matches, a new program record.

Dahl also recorded four shots in 75 minutes of action and scored her first goal of the year in the 86th minute.

Bemidji State hosts Northern State at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the first round of the NSIC Tournament at Chet Anderson Stadium.