LAKEWOOD, Co. -- Bemidji High School grad Ben Hess was honored by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Wednesday, as the current Colorado Christian men’s soccer player was named to the RMAC All-Conference Honorable Mention Team.

Hess, a sophomore midfielder, played in all 16 games this season. He scored one goal and served as the team’s on-field captain for a majority of the games.

Hess was also a four-time all-conference selection for the Lumberjacks in high school, where he tallied 29 career goals and 35 assists from 2016-19.

The Cougars finished with a 10-5-1 record this season, while Ben’s brother, Silas, also played on the team.