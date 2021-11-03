INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team was ranked second in the Central Region Rankings released Wednesday, moving up one spot after wins over U-Mary and Minot State last weekend to remain unbeaten (15-0-2, 12-0-2 NSIC).
Topping the rankings once again was Central Missouri, whose record stands at 15-2-1. Other ranked NSIC teams included No. 5 Minnesota State and No. 10 Augustana.
The NSIC, the Mid-America Athletic Association and the Great American Conference make up the 35-team Central Region. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA regional tournament on Nov. 18 and 21 and Dec. 3 and 5. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the NSIC, MIAA and GAC postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.
The NCAA women's soccer selection show will be streamed online at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at NCAA.com.
The Beavers return to the pitch for their final regular-season game against Minnesota Crookston at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Central Region Rankings (Nov. 3)
1-Central Missouri (MIAA)
2-Bemidji State (NSIC)
3-Emporia State (MIAA)
4-Central Oklahoma (MIAA)
5-Minnesota State (NSIC)
6-Northwest Mo. State (MIAA)
7-Oklahoma Baptist (GAC)
8-Southwestern Oklahoma (GAC)
9-Washburn (MIAA)