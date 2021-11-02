BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team held steady in both the national and region polls on Tuesday.

With the latest rankings out from the United Soccer Coaches, the Beavers held onto No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the Central Region poll.

Each of the top six spots in the national poll held firm, with Grand Valley State, Lee University and Kutztown occupying the top three. Seattle Pacific and Dallas Baptist also snuck ahead of BSU in the poll.

Minnesota State jumped up three spots to No. 21, standing as the only other NSIC school inside the top 25.

In the Central Region poll, Bemidji State held the No. 1 position for the second straight week. Central Missouri slid up to No. 2, while Minnesota State rose to No. 3. Elsewhere in the NSIC, Augustana ranks sixth and U-Mary 10th.

The Beavers close the regular season at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, against Minnesota Crookston at Chet Anderson Stadium. A BSU win will clinch the NSIC regular season championship, the second in Bemidji State program history.