Behind back-to-back shutouts for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team, Stumbaugh was named the NSIC’s Goaltender of the Week on Monday for the first time in her career.

The No. 6 Beavers defeated U-Mary 1-0 on Friday before handling Minot State in a 2-0 win on Sunday. In the process, Stumbaugh made eight combined saves and extended her current shutout streak to 318:54. She hasn’t allowed a single goal in her last four appearances.

Stumbaugh has seven shutouts this fall and a 0.524 goals against average, both of which rank second in the NSIC.

The junior from Gillette, Wyo., has a record of 13-0-1 on the season, and BSU is 15-0-2 overall.

Alongside Stumbaugh, Augustana's Alexis Legg was named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week, and Concordia-St. Paul's Ciara Bailey was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week.

Bemidji State closes the regular season at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, against Minnesota Crookston. A win for the Beavers would clinch the NSIC regular season championship.