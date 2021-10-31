ST. PAUL -- It takes an audacious player to chip a goalkeeper on a penalty kick, and one seemingly with ice in his veins to try it with his club’s playoff hopes in the balance.

On Sunday, that guy was Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso in a nationally televised matinee against Sporting Kansas City at sold-out Allianz Field.

In the soccer world, the cheeky chip on a PK is called a panenka, and the Loons’ primary playmaker pulled it out of his back pocket to score the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory over K.C. The Argentine Designated Player got K.C. goalkeeper Tim Melia to commit to his left, then Reynoso delicately touched the ball with his charmed left foot and it softly rippled the back of the net.

“We all see how special of a player he is, and we are so lucky to have him on our team,” left back Chase Gasper said postgame. “It takes special players to pull off tricks and shots like that. He’s so fun to watch, especially as a defender. It’s so nice to have him in front and see the magic he has.”

With Reynoso leading the way, Minnesota (13-11-9) climbed back into fifth place with Western Conference race for MLS Cup Playoffs spots with its victory over first-place Kansas City (17-8-7). The Loons had fallen to eighth with Wednesday’s loss at Vancouver; they will now play seventh-place L.A. Galaxy in the final game of the regular season next Sunday.

Loons manager Adrian Heath, trying to make the playoffs for a third straight season, didn’t think it was his team’s best game of the season, but it was its “best result, considering the pressure the players were under.”

Given the stakes, Reynoso was savvy enough to draw the PK after minimal, if any contact, with K.C. defender Illie Sanchez in the 39th minute. When referee Victor Rivas pointed to the spot, forward Adrien Hunou first picked up the ball but was willing to give it to Reynoso.

“Adrien grabbed it but I was confident,” Reynoso said through team translator Gabriela Lozada. “They had given me the penalty. I had decided to grab it and thank God that Adrien didn’t have a problem with that. He gave me the ball. I had a lot of confidence, and thank God I could score.”

Heath said he didn’t know of Reynoso’s intent to hit a panenka. “He has so much confidence in his own ability,” Heath said. “You can see that in the way he plays. When he plays like he did in moments (Sunday) … for me, he’s maybe the most talented footballer in the league. He can do things nobody else can do.”

Reynoso said he knew he would attempt the panenka for his first PK as a Loon after consulting with Ariel Pignataro, who is part of his representation team, and Loons third-string goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas.

“I asked (Zendejas) for advice as he’s a goalie,” Reynoso said. “He gave me the confidence to chip it. The opportunity came up, so I chipped it. I am happy with the goal and the win.”

Jettisoned striker Ramon Abila had taken the Loons’ only previous PK this season (and missed it badly before scoring on the rebound). Reynoso had not attempted one of the club’s three PKs last season, either, so there isn’t a track record in MLS of Reynoso’s preferences from the spot.

The Loons’ victory was their third in 18 games this season when allowing a game’s first goal. On Saturday, Minnesota fell behind 1-0 in the eighth minute when Romain Metanire had a lackadaisical giveaway near the corner flag, which led to a Kansas City corner kick.

Michael Boxall tried to get his teammates amped up for the big moment early in the match by clapping his hands and encouraging teammates. K.C. then played the corner short, stretching the Loons defense with a cross to Johnny Russell at the far post. He nodded it back to the middle for Khiry Shelton for the opening goal.

But Loons winger Franco Fragapane equalized the game with a goal in the 20th minute. Deficit erased.

Late in the game, Reynoso was taken out from behind by K.C. defender Amadou Dia, but Dia was only given a yellow card — much to the dismay of the Minnesota players. Reynoso grabbed his left ankle but wasn’t seriously hurt. He was still subbed out, and said he was “fine” postgame.

Roughly 13 minutes prior to Dia’s rash challenge and booking, Ozzie Alonso was issued a yellow card for possibly stepping on Gadi Kinda’s left foot. It was Alonso’s first foul of the game, and Kinda grabbed his right foot after the play.

The booking will be detrimental for Minnesota, with Alonso’s card resulting in a one-game accumulation suspension for next Sunday’s game against the Galaxy.



