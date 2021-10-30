BEMIDJI -- The waiting game is not a very familiar one to the Bemidji State women’s soccer team. Yet the Beavers proved on Friday they can win that kind of contest, too.

“We were getting kind of anxious because we did get opportunities and we weren’t putting them in the back of the net,” BSU senior Sara Wendt said. “We had to dig deep and not get flustered, just play our game and know that one would eventually go in. And it finally did.”

No. 6 Bemidji State endured more than 76 minutes before scoring -- its longest wait since the season opener -- but the Beavers cashed in late for a 1-0 win over U-Mary at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“In the second half, we started to play well,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said. “At that moment, you felt like (a goal) was going to come. It’s just a matter of continuing to generate opportunities. We felt like we were in a good place in the second half because of the way we were playing.”

Wendt tapped in the ultimate winning strike, her nation-best seventh game-winning goal of the season, and helped BSU (14-0-2, 11-0-2 NSIC) maintain control of its own destiny toward the regular season conference championship.

“Everyone knows the gravity of the situation, from freshmen to seniors to super seniors,” Wendt said. “We need to focus on playing our game, going out there and playing Beaver soccer. Hopefully everything else will figure itself out.”

The decisive moment came when Erin Becker placed a perfect through ball between five defenders from midfield, right to Wendt at the top of the 18-yard box. Wendt stayed onsides and then chased it down, ultimately poking a shot past diving keeper Madisyn Waltman.

“Relief and excitement (set in) because we had so many opportunities in the game,” Wendt said of her emotions. “Finally one got in.”

Bemidji State had other chances too, like when Wendt had a go in the 55th minute or when Allyson Smith redirected a hard ball in the 80th minute, but Waltman made a number of impressive glove saves to deny the Beavers time and time again.

Despite a minimal 3-2 margin in shots during the first half, BSU outshot the Marauders 14-3 in the second half. The latter difference was emblematic of a tilted field after halftime, and proof that the team settled in, but Wendt’s goal was the lone shot that found the back of the net.

“I had the exact same play and I hit it right into the keeper’s hands,” Wendt said of a previous opportunity. “(The goal) was kind of redemption. It was relief with the weight lifted off my shoulders.”

The pressure will stay on for the final two games of the regular season, however. Bemidji State faces Minot State on the road at noon Sunday, Oct. 31, then Minnesota Crookston at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

If they win out, the Beavers will be crowned NSIC regular season champions.

“They’re definitely motivated,” Stone said. “The issue more is how we handle our nerves and how we manage the emotions as we go into these last few games. … The group is focused. It’s something they want.”





No. 6 Bemidji State 1, U-Mary 0

U-M 0 0 -- 0

BSU 0 1 -- 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Becker, Smith), 77’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 5; Waltman (U-M) 5.