INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA released the first Division II women’s soccer regional rankings of the season on Wednesday, and Bemidji State pulled down the No. 3 spot in the Central Region.

The Beavers rank behind No. 1 Central Missouri and No. 2 Emporia State, both teams from the Mid-America Athletic Association, in the first of three rankings. Other schools in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to make the rankings were No. 4 Minnesota State, No. 8 Augustana and No. 9 Northern State.

The Central Region is made up of the NSIC, the MIAA and the Great American Conference. The top eight teams will advance to the NCAA Tournament, which begins on Nov. 18. Automatic bids are granted to each conference’s postseason tournament champion, while the remaining five spots will be awarded on an at-large basis.

The women’s soccer selection show will be streamed online at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, on NCAA.com.

Interestingly, BSU ranked ahead of both Central Missouri and Emporia State in the latest United Soccer Coaches regional rankings, which were released Tuesday. Bemidji State was ranked No. 1 in that poll while also ranking No. 6 in the country.

Emporia State is currently No. 11 in the nation, while Central Missouri is No. 17.

The NCAA’s regional rankings, not the USC’s, are used to determine the NCAA Tournament field.

The Beavers are currently 13-0-2 and atop the NSIC. They’ll next host U-Mary at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Chet Anderson Stadium, and fans 12th grade and under can get in free to the game.





Central Region rankings (Oct. 27)

1-Central Missouri (MIAA)

2-Emporia State (MIAA)

3-Bemidji State (NSIC)

4-Minnesota State (NSIC)

5-Central Oklahoma (MIAA)

6-Northwest Mo. State (MIAA)

7-Oklahoma Baptist (GAC)

8-Augustana (NSIC)

9-Northern State (NSIC)

10-Southwestern Oklahoma (GAC)