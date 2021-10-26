KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With hopes of sneaking into the nation’s top 10, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team exceeded expectations on Tuesday.

The Beavers leapt all the way to No. 6 in the country with the latest release of the United Soccer Coaches poll, surging five spots from last week’s No. 11 behind a weekend sweep.

Bemidji State’s No. 6 ranking in the country is its best all season. Fellow NSIC team Minnesota State reached the top 25, coming in at No. 24.

BSU also overtook the top spot in the Central Region rankings, usurping Central Missouri for the position. Emporia State currently sits No. 2, while UCM dropped to No. 3.

In the region rankings, the other NSIC schools holding top-10 spots are Minnesota State (4), Augustana (7), U-Mary (9) and Minot State (10).

Bemidji State improved to 13-0-2 on the season with Friday’s 4-0 win over Southwest Minnesota State and Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sioux Falls. The Beavers are one of eight undefeated teams remaining in Division II.

BSU has three matches remaining in the regular season. Bemidji State first hosts U-Mary at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Chet Anderson Stadium before heading to Minot State for a noon road kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 31. The regular season concludes at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at home against Minnesota Crookston, ahead of the NSIC Tournament on Nov. 10-14.