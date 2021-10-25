BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State women’s soccer defender Halle Peterson was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week after scoring against Sioux Falls and helping the Beavers to back-to-back shutouts to secure a weekend sweep.

The goal against Sioux Falls was the second of Peterson’s career. The award is the first of her career and the fourth time the NSIC has recognized a member of the Beavers this season.

Peterson and BSU conceded just five shots on goal over the two weekend matches.

Northern State’s Megan Fastenau was selected as the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week, and Minnesota State University goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath was named the league’s goalkeeper of the week.

BSU hosts U-Mary at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Chet Anderson Stadium.