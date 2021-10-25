BEMIDJI -- The No. 11 Bemidji State women’s soccer team continued its run of dominance while celebrating senior day Sunday at Chet Anderson Stadium, defeating Sioux Falls 2-0 to run its unbeaten streak to 18 matches.

The Beavers (13-0-2, 10-0-2 NSIC) scored first in the 22nd minute when Mason Schilling danced around the box and rolled in a shot near the left post. They added a late insurance goal in the 75th minute on a 25-yard free kick by Halle Peterson.

Alyssa Stumbaugh and Georgiana Harber each played one half at goalkeeper for BSU, with Stumbaugh earning the win after playing the first 45 minutes. Harber recorded Bemidji State’s lone save in the 70th minute.

The Beavers recognized their four graduating seniors prior to the match. Megan French, Isabelle Morin, Emma Mortensen, and Ally Smith have won 58 matches as a class, one shy of a program record. The class has appeared in three conference tournaments, earned national rankings in three seasons and reached two NCAA Tournaments, collecting one win.

BSU recorded a season-high 16 shots on goal against Sioux Falls. The team returns to the pitch for a home match with U-Mary at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Chet.





No. 11 Bemidji State 2, Sioux Falls 0

SF 0 0 -- 0

BSU 1 1 -- 2

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Schilling (unassisted), 22’.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Peterson (unassisted), 75’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 0; Harber (BSU) 1; Wemhoff (SF) 13.