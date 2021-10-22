At the end of Friday’s training session, Loons central attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso put on white goalkeeper gloves. He was smiling and joking with teammates as he caught some of their lofted kicks.

The Minnesota United collective, however, could be forgiven for wanting to steal Reynoso’s joyful moments.

Reynoso is too important to the club and the final stretch of the season is too jam-packed to be risking a fluke injury, and such extracurricular kicks after previous sessions have forced manager Adrian Heath to call an end to the fun.

Reynoso had two assists in MNUFC’s 3-2 win over Philadelphia Union at Allianz Field on Wednesday and it added to his team-high 14 goal contributions (four goals, 10 assists) in 2,033 minutes across 25 games this season. “Rey” is second in MLS in key passes — the final pass that leads to a shot — with 77 to New England’s Carles Gil (104).

Heath had Reynoso at the top of his list for the club’s most-deserving candidate for the MLS All-Star Game, and Reynoso was picked by Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley to play in the game before a series of injuries knocked him out of the August showcase.

Heath was back promoting Reynoso on Wednesday as the sixth-place Loons (12-10-8) prepared to play ninth-place LAFC (11-12-7) Saturday at Allianz Field. “I think (Reynoso) might be the best player in the league at this moment in time, I really do,” he said.

Minnesota had Reynoso in prime form at the end of the 2020 season and rode the Argentine’s record-setting assist total into the Western Conference final. They will need Reynoso again in crunch time this season with four games left before the MLS Cup Playoffs.

When Reynoso was clicking last season, he did it alongside Kevin Molino and Robin Lod. This year, Rey’s running mates are Lod, Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he’s coming to life again now with Robin back fit. Adrien is starting to come into a little bit of form and Fragapane,” Heath said Friday. “I said it after (Wednesday’s) game, good players like playing with good players if they are on the same wavelength.”

Fragapane and Lod are tied for second on the team with 13 combined goals and assists, Hunou is fourth with seven.

“He’s a good player, and it’s very great to play with him,” Hunou said Wednesday. “When he receives the ball, he can always find a good pass to score. So for me, and I speak a lot with him, it’s getting better day after day.”

Minnesota is two points out of the fourth MLS Cup Playoffs spot, the final slot to host a home playoff game, while L.A. is three points from the seventh and final spot in the playoff field. In other words, there is a lot to play for Saturday.

While Rey might be heating up, LAFC’s Christian Arango is on fire. The Colombian forward had a hat trick in a 3-2 road win over FC Dallas on Wednesday and won MLS player of the week. The midseason newcomer has 11 goals in 13 games.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Heath said. “He’s got good movement. He’s a quality player.”

Targeting Navarro

The Loons are looking to sign 21-year-old Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro from Botofogo in Serie B, a source said. If Minnesota gets a deal done, Navarro would be part of the MLS’ Under-22 initiative to entice clubs to sign younger players.

Navarro has 12 goals and seven assists in 1,796 minute in 2021, according to wyscout.

The Loons also are pursuing Honduran central midfielder Kevin Arriaga, 23, from CD Marathon and the Honduras national team.

Briefly

With Romain Metanire out Saturday due to a red-card suspension, Hassani Dotson and D.J. Taylor are the top candidates to step in at right back, Heath said. … Winger Justin McMaster remains out with a thigh injury. … The U.S. women’s national team is set to arrive in Minnesota this weekend ahead of their friendly against South Korea on Tuesday at Allianz Field.