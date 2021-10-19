BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team stood pat at No. 11 in the latest United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll on Tuesday.

The Beavers held onto the No. 11 ranking for the third consecutive week, standing as one of eight remaining unbeaten teams within the nation’s top 25.

BSU tied Winona State 1-1 on Friday and beat Upper Iowa 4-2 on Sunday to move to 11-0-2 on the season and 8-0-2 in conference play.

Minnesota State also joined Bemidji State in the poll this week, coming down with the No. 25 position as the only other ranked NSIC school.

The Beavers also held at No. 2 in the Central Region poll despite some movement around them. Emporia State dropped from No. 1 to No. 3, while Central Missouri leapfrogged BSU and jumped from No. 3 to No. 1.

Minnesota State remained at No. 4 in the region poll, while the NSIC’s Minot State (No. 7), U-Mary (No. 8) and Augustana (No. 9) also appeared in the regional rankings.

The Beavers now return home for a three-game homestand, which begins with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Oct. 22, at Chet Anderson Stadium.