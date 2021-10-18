FAYETTE, Iowa -- For the first time all season, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team is in sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

The No. 11 Beavers jumped over Minot State with a 4-2 win at Upper Iowa on Sunday, which paired with MiSU’s scoreless tie at Wayne State and allowed BSU to leapfrog Minot State for the top spot.

Sara Wendt also kept her hold on the national lead for game-winning goals, netting the winner as Bemidji State (11-0-2, 8-0-2 NSIC) remained unbeaten on the season. Wendt’s second goal of the match proved to be the decisive blow and her sixth game-winning goal this fall, which has her tied with Minnesota State’s Jenny Vetter for the most in Division II.

BSU freshman Mason Schilling also tallied a goal and two assists on Sunday, helping the Beavers rise to the top of the conference.

Schilling gave Bemidji State a 1-0 advantage in the 16th minute, taking a pass across the top of the 18-yard box and tapping a shot into the open net. Emma Huelsnitz and Allyson Smith earned assists on the play.

Schilling then assisted Wendt on both of her second-half goals. Wendt first scored on a header in the 49th minute, and then on another header in the 55th minute.

The Peacocks (6-6, 4-6 NSIC) got on the board in the 77th minute off a Katie Samuels goal, but Smith restored a three-goal cushion in the 86th minute on a give-and-go with Erin Becker.

Samuels tacked on another goal less than 30 seconds later for a 4-2 score, but the BSU defense held from then on to finalize the win.

Bemidji State keeper Alyssa Stumbaugh recorded five saves in the victory.

The Beavers now return home for a three-game homestand, which begins with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Oct. 22, at Chet Anderson Stadium.





No. 11 Bemidji State 4, Upper Iowa 2

BSU 1 3 -- 4

UIU 0 2 -- 2

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Schilling (Huelsnitz, Smith), 16’.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Schilling, Carlson), 49’; 3, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Schilling), 55’; 4, UIU GOAL, Samuels (Willenbring), 77’; 5, BSU GOAL, Smith (Becker), 86’; 6, UIU GOAL, Samuels (unassisted), 87’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 5; Rudrud (UIU) 4.