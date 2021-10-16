WINONA -- For only the second time this year, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team didn’t walk off the pitch with a win.

The No. 11 Beavers still stretched their season-opening unbeaten streak to 12 matches, though, playing Winona State to a 1-1 draw on Friday in Winona.

The Warriors (3-7-1, 2-6-1 NSIC) withstood 17 shots from BSU (10-0-2, 7-0-2 NSIC), including nine shots on goal, to keep level on the scoreboard through regulation and two overtime periods.

Winona State also had the opening goal of the match, as Riley Harmon scored on an unassisted strike in the 26th minute.

Bemidji State didn’t need long to respond, however, as Anna Breffle scored her first goal of the season off a feed from Mason Schilling in the 36th minute.

The teams played to a scoreless draw from then on out, as nobody found the back of the net during the final 74 minutes of the match.

Alyssa Stumbaugh tallied three saves in net for the Beavers, while Yanel Ortiz had eight for the Warriors.

BSU closes the weekend with a noon kickoff against Upper Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 17, in Fayette, Iowa.





No. 11 Bemidji State 1, Winona State 1

BSU 1 0 0 0 -- 1

WSU 1 0 0 0 -- 1

First half -- 1, WSU GOAL, Harmon (unassisted), 26’; 2, BSU GOAL, Breffle (Schilling), 36’.

Second half -- No scoring.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 3; Ortiz (WSU) 8.