BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team held onto its No. 11 national ranking on Tuesday, holding firm among the nation’s best with the latest release of the weekly poll.

The Beavers are in the nation’s top 25 for the fourth consecutive week, up four spots from their season debut at No. 15 from the Sept. 21 poll. They reached No. 11 in last week’s poll and held the spot for the second consecutive week after defeating Minnesota Duluth 1-0 and St. Cloud State 3-0 over the weekend.

BSU is the only team from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference among the top 25. Bemidji State also ranks second in the Central Region poll, trailing only No. 3 Emporia State for the top spot. Minnesota State (No. 4), Minot State (No. 6) and U-Mary (No. 7) are also in the Central Region’s top 10.

The Beavers are 10-0-1 overall and 7-0-1 in NSIC play this season. They’ll put their unbeaten record on the line against Winona State at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and against Upper Iowa at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, both on the road.