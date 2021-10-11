BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team will have to play spoiler in order to make a postseason run this year.

The Lumberjacks brought home the No. 7 seed for the Section 8-3A Tournament on Monday. They’ll face second-seeded Brainerd in the first round at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Brainerd.

The Warriors defeated Bemidji 5-1 on Sept. 25 in Bemidji.

The winner of Wednesday’s rematch will meet either No. 3 seed Elk River or No. 6 seed Sartell-St. Stephen in the section semifinals.

Rogers pulled down the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 seed Moorhead in the opener. Fourth-seeded St. Michael-Albertville and fifth-seeded Buffalo round out the first-round pairings.

The Section 8-3A semifinals are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and the finals for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, both at the high seed.

The Lumberjacks finished the regular season with a 7-6-2 record and enter the playoffs on a four-game win streak. Brainerd is 11-1-3.

This year marks the inaugural Section 8-3A Tournament, as soccer has added a third class for the first time. Bemidji had been in Class A until the MSHSL’s reclassification in April.





Section 8-3A Tournament first-round pairings

No. 2 Brainerd vs. No. 7 Bemidji

No. 3 Elk River vs. No. 6 Sartell-St. Stephen

No. 1 Rogers vs. No. 8 Moorhead

No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 5 Buffalo