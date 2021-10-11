BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team will have a brand new opponent in a brand new section tournament.

The Lumberjacks earned the No. 6 seed in Section 8-3A on Monday and will face No. 3 seed Rogers in the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in Rogers. It will be the first-ever matchup between the programs.

The winner will face either No. 2 seed St. Michael-Albertville or No. 7 seed Buffalo in the section semifinals.

On the other half of the bracket, Moorhead earned the top seed and hosts eighth-seeded Elk River, while Brainerd and Sartell-St. Stephen will play in the 4-5 matchup.

The Section 8-3A semifinals are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, and the championship for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, both at the high seed.

BHS finished the regular season 4-9-2, while Rogers went 10-6.

This year marks the inaugural Section 8-3A Tournament, as soccer has added a third class for the first time. Bemidji had been in Class A until the MSHSL’s reclassification in April.





Section 8-3A Tournament first-round pairings

No. 3 Rogers vs. No. 6 Bemidji

No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 7 Buffalo

No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 Elk River

No. 4 Brainerd vs. No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen