BEMIDJI -- The No. 11 Bemidji State women’s soccer team stayed hot on Sunday, topping St. Cloud State 3-0 at Chet Anderson Stadium for its fifth straight win.

Alyssa Stumbaugh pitched her second straight shutout in goal for BSU, while three different Beavers got on the scoresheet in the victory.

Miah Olson delivered Bemidji State (10-0-1, 7-0-1 NSIC) a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. After Mariah Nguyen forced a turnover, she dribbled upfield and dished to Olson, who buried her shot just inside the left post.

The 1-0 score held into halftime, but Bemidji State tacked on a pair of goals in the second half.

Sara Wendt scored off a cross from Allyson Smith in the 54th minute for a 2-0 edge. Then in the 87th minute, junior defender Halle Peterson netted her first collegiate goal with a header off Maggie Cade’s corner kick.

Stumbaugh finished 4-for-4 on save opportunities and owns a current shutout streak of over 377 minutes.

The Beavers are back on the road for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Winona State on Friday, Oct. 15.





No. 11 Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 0

SCSU 0 0 -- 0

BSU 1 2 -- 3

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Olson (Nguyen), 37’.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Smith, Stocke), 54’; 3, BSU GOAL, Peterson (Cade), 87’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 4; Kohn (SCSU) 4.