DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team is peaking at the right time, beating Duluth Marshall 1-0 on the road Saturday in the team’s regular season finale.

The win marks four in a row for the Lumberjacks, who are now above .500 for the first time all season at 7-6-2.

Addy Kelly scored the lone goal of the afternoon. She didn’t waste much time, taking a Lauren Berg pass and burying it in the back of the net in the 10th minute of play.

BHS keeper Kiera Nelson made four saves for Bemidji, including two big ones by sliding out on Hilltopper breakaways. Duluth Marshall keeper Svea Gustafson-Lindstrom recorded five saves.

The Jacks will now await their postseason path. Seedings for the Section 8-3A Tournament will be decided by a coaches vote on Monday, Oct. 11, while first-round games will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 13.





Bemidji 1, Duluth Marshall 0

BHS 1 0 -- 1

DM 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Kelly (Berg), 10’.

Second half -- No scoring.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 4; Gustafson-Lindstrom (DM) 5.