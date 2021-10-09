BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team finished off its regular season Saturday with a 2-1 overtime loss to Alexandria at Chet Anderson Stadium, but there were encouraging signs for the Lumberjacks as they move forward toward the section playoffs.

“We lost in overtime to the No. 1 team in Section 8AA, who has lost once this year,” head coach Rick Toward said. “So once again, knocking on the doorstep, right? We lost in overtime to the No. 1 team in 7AA (Duluth Denfeld), so the top teams in all the sections we've played have all been one-goal games. So it's crazy to me, but it is what it is.”

The Jacks (4-9-2) kept pace with the Cardinals (12-1-3) in the first half. After Peter Sansted gave the visitors an early lead in the 20th minute, the home team struck back in the 30th minute with Jonathan Devescovi’s goal off an assist from Nick Rautio.

"We've spread (the scoring) around really well,” Toward said. “We're not a one-dimensional team. Devescovi, I think that's his second or third goal of the year, and it was a beautiful goal. So it's not like we're relying on one or two guys to make a difference for us.”

BHS was unable to punch through a game-winner in the second half, but goalkeeper John McNallan helped keep Alex off the board with five total saves.

In the first of two overtimes, one finally slipped through, as Taeren Peterson looped in a wide, floating shot in the 84th minute to give the Cardinals a lead they would not relinquish.

Such a strong showing against a top team, though, gives Bemidji confidence that they can match up with any opponent in the section playoffs.

“Our goal, obviously, is to be playing the best we've played at the end of the year, and right now I would say we're doing that,” Toward said. “They're significantly a better team than they were at the beginning of the season. And I told them after the game, I said, 'I wouldn't want to play you.' … The pressure is going to be on (our opponent), the one, two or three seed. They're at home, they're supposed to win, right? That's the seeding process. So we have no pressure, we just have to come in and perform as we're capable."

The Section 8-3A Tournament field will be revealed on Monday, Oct. 11, through a coaches vote. First-round games are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, at the high seeds.





Alexandria 2, Bemidji 1 (OT)

ALEX 1 0 1 0 -- 2

BHS 1 0 0 0 -- 1

First half -- 1, ALEX GOAL, Sansted (unassisted), 20’; 2, BHS GOAL, Devescovi (Rautio), 30’.

Second half -- No scoring.

First overtime -- 3, ALEX GOAL, Peterson (unassisted), 84’.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- McNallan (BHS) 5, Grove (ALEX) 6.