BEMIDJI -- There was only one moment on Friday in which the No. 11 Bemidji State women’s soccer team looked to be in peril.

Up 1-0 over Minnesota Duluth at Chet Anderson Stadium, communication broke down on the BSU backline during a counter attack in the 71st minute. Two defenders whiffed on a clearance and left the ball for UMD’s Erin Walpole, but Beaver keeper Alyssa Stumbaugh swallowed up the dangerous shot with relative ease to preserve the clean sheet.

It was all aces from then on, as Bemidji State held firm to its 1-0 lead and stretched its season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 matches.

Allyson Smith delivered the game-winner for BSU (9-0-1, 6-0-1 NSIC) in the 28th minute. Isabelle Morin booted a deep cross into the box, and Smith was in position -- just past the diving keeper’s fingertips -- to body it down and into the goal.

Smith almost doubled the advantage in the 71st minute when she stepped up to take a penalty kick, but her shot clanked off the right post and ricocheted away.

Stumbaugh stopped both shots on target that she faced, both in the second half, to turn in her second shutout in the past three games.

In net for the Bulldogs (0-9-1, 0-6-1 NSIC), Jennifer Norris tallied four saves.

The Beavers close the weekend by hosting St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, back at Chet Anderson Stadium.





No. 11 Bemidji State 1, Minnesota Duluth 0

UMD 0 0 -- 0

BSU 1 0 -- 1

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Smith (Morin), 28’.

Second half -- No scoring.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 2; Norris (UMD), 4.