Minnesota United’s appeal of Emanuel Reynoso’s red card has been successful, and the star midfielder will be eligible to play against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Reynoso was booked with a straight red card after a video review for stepping on FC Dallas forward Szabolcs Schon in the 89th minute of a 0-0 draw last Saturday. Reynoso was disposed on a dribble and his momentum carried him onto Schon’s foot. Reynoso would have been suspended for the Colorado game without winning an appeal to the Independent Review Panel.

“Only just,” manager Adrian Heath said Friday. “I didn’t say too much, but it would have been a travesty if he hadn’t had it rescinded because Rey was in control of the ball and trying to keep the ball. He didn’t even make a tackle, so I think common sense has prevailed. Obviously, it’s a big, big boost for us.”

The Loons filed the appeal within 48 hours of the last weekend’s match, and on Friday morning the Independent Review Panel said it “has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine (to Reynoso) for serious foul play.”

Before the verdict, MNUFC heard the appeal would not be considered “frivolous,” and therefore if it would have been upheld, it wouldn’t come with the potential penalty of a second game added to the suspension.

But the panel determined it shouldn’t have been a red card, and Reynoso can play in what is a big game.

Reynoso has made the Loons’ attack churn since arriving midway through last season. The Argentine central attacking midfielder was named to the MLS All-Star Game in August and is second in MLS with 70 key passes in 2021, along with seven assists and four goals in 1,767 minutes in 22 games.

Minnesota sits on the edge of the playoff line and already has three starters and two reserves on international duty away for World Cup qualifiers. That list of attackers includes Reynoso’s primary strike partner, Robin Lod, who leads the team with seven goals.

The Loons (10-9-8, 38 points) are in the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with seven games to go, starting with the third-place Rapids (13-5-9, 48 points) at 3 p.m. Sunday at Allianz Field.

The panel also said Friday that Rapids defender Lucas Esteves’ red card for serious foul play in the 3-0 loss to Seattle on Sunday has been rescinded and he can play against Minnesota. Colorado will be without three players due to international duty, including key midfielder Mark Anthony-Kaye and Kellyn Acosta.