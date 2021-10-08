ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team tied St. Cloud Apollo 2-2 Thursday night, playing to a draw through 80 minutes and then maintaining the stalemate through two overtimes.

The Lumberjacks (4-8-2) took an early 1-0 lead in the third minute when Jacob Stanoch punched one in off an assist from Noah Johnson. Apollo tied the fixture off a corner kick misplay in the 30th minute, which Shukri Omar put in the back of the net.

In the second half, BHS reclaimed the lead with an unassisted goal by Isaac Stone in the 60th minute. But the Eagles clawed back in the 71st minute to equalize on a long shot by Sakariye Isse.

Neither team found the net in either the first or second overtime. Goalkeeper John McNallan finished with 10 saves for Bemidji to help maintain the tie.

The Jacks return to the pitch for their last home match of the year against Alexandria at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Bemidji 2, St. Cloud Apollo 2

BHS 1 1 0 0 -- 2

SCA 1 1 0 0 -- 2

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Stanoch (N. Johnson), 3’; 2, SCA GOAL, Omar (unassisted), 30’.

Second half -- 3, BHS GOAL, Stone (unassisted), 60’; 4, SCA GOAL, Isse (unassisted), 71’.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- McNallan (BHS) 10, Coulter (SCA) 5.