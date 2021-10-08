DETROIT LAKES -- Emma Wright took it upon herself to deliver the game-winner for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team on Thursday.

Wright scored from 25 yards out in the 23rd minute, lofting a ball over the keeper for an unassisted strike that proved to be the only goal in a 1-0 win at Detroit Lakes.

The BHS backline pitched a shutout alongside keeper Kiera Nelson, who finished the night with three saves.

The Lumberjacks racked up 13 shots on goal, though Lakers keeper Elle Bettcher only allowed one shot to get past her.

Now winners of three straight, Bemidji has pulled back up to .500 on the season at 6-6-2.

BHS closes the regular season at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Duluth Marshall.





Bemidji 1, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 1 0 -- 1

DL 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Wright (unassisted), 23’.

Second half -- No scoring.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 3; Bettcher (DL) 12.