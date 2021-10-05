KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team gained two spots in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, moving from No. 13 to No. 11 after remaining unbeaten with home wins over Augustana and Wayne State.

The Beavers (8-0-1, 5-0-1 NSIC) are the only Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team represented in the top 25. They rank second in the Central Region Poll behind Emporia State. Minnesota State (No. 5) and Minot State (No. 7) also represent the NSIC in the Central Region Poll.

BSU’s unbeaten streak stretches to Nov. 1, 2019. The team next hosts Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, both at Chet Anderson Stadium.