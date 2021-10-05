EAST GRAND FORKS -- With a 4-0 victory at East Grand Forks, the Bemidji High School boys soccer team took home the Lakes to Prairie Conference championship on Monday night.

The Lumberjacks (4-8-1) improved their record to 4-0-1 in conference matches this season, putting them atop the six-team league as its only undefeated member.

BHS clinched the title after blitzing the Green Wave (1-10) for 19 shots on goal and producing four goals from the surge.

Reece Melville struck most often, connecting at the beginning and the end of the first half. Melville’s first goal came on a Bo Hofstad corner kick in the third minute, and he buried another Hofstad pass in the 39th minute.

Brodie Price also scored in the first half, converting on a Jacob Stanoch pass in the 30th minute for a 2-0 lead at the time. Melville’s second goal followed, resulting in a 3-0 halftime score.

JD Devescovi found the scoresheet early in the second half, finding the ball on Reed Johnson’s corner kick in the 46th minute for the 4-0 difference.

The defense preserved the shutout from there, as goalkeeper Connor Helm only faced one shot on goal all evening.

EGF keeper Parker Nolte finished with 15 saves on 19 shots.

Bemidji will try to keep rolling with a 7 p.m. matchup at St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday, Oct. 7.





Bemidji 4, East Grand Forks 0

BHS 3 1 -- 0

EGF 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Melville (Hofstad), 3’; 2, BHS GOAL, Price (Stanoch), 30’; 3, BHS GOAL, Melville (Hofstad), 39’.

Second half -- 4, Devescovi (R. Johnson), 46’.

Saves -- Helm (BHS) 1; Nolte (EGF), 15.