BEMIDJI -- The No. 13 Bemidji State women’s soccer team pushed its unbeaten streak to nine games after earning a 4-1 victory over Wayne State on Sunday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Beavers (8-0-1, 5-0-1 NSIC) scored twice in the first half on a header from Sara Wendt (19’) and a 40-yard shot by freshman Annika Fingal (36’). The latter goal was the first of Fingal’s career.

In the second half, Wendt extended the lead with a header that redirected Fingal’s deep shot into the goal in the 55th minute. Mason Schilling added the capper for BSU in the 66th minute.

Jace Poelstra scored in the 70th minute for Wayne State to break up the Beaver shutout.

The four goals were a season-high for Bemidji State, and the three-goal winning margin was the team’s largest since its 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Moorhead on April 12 during the 2021 spring season.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh started for the Beavers and shut out the Wildcats for 54 minutes before subbing out for Georgiana Harber, who finished with one save on two shots faced.

BSU returns to the Chet at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, for a home matchup with Minnesota Duluth.





Bemidji State 4, Wayne State 1

WSC 0 1 -- 1

BSU 2 2 -- 4

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Cade), 19’; 2, BSU GOAL, Fingal (Nguyen), 36’.

Second half -- 3, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Fingal, Dahl), 55’; 4, BSU GOAL, Schilling (Stocke), 66’; 5, WSC GOAL, Poelstra (Haliburton), 70’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 0; Harber (BSU) 1; Hageman (WSC) 2; Truman (WSC) 4.