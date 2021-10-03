MOORHEAD -- Sydney Breyen sure made the most of a last-second opportunity on Saturday.

The Bemidji High School girls soccer senior netted the ultimate game-winning goal with one second remaining on the first-half clock, propelling the Lumberjacks to a 2-1 win over Moorhead in the Spuds’ home invite.

Breyen volleyed a ball over the keeper as the clock wound down, and Breyen found the back of the net with one second to spare. The 40th-minute goal came after Lauren Berg finished off a Josie Aitken pass in the second minute, and the two BHS scores proved to be enough in the end.

Moorhead (1-12-1) grabbed a goal of its own in the 65th minute when Maria Zanotti scored off a corner kick, halving the deficit with 25 minutes to go.

But Kiera Nelson stood tall from then on out, finishing with seven saves for Bemidji to help secure the win.

The Jacks (4-6-2) will be back on home turf with a 7 p.m. match against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Bemidji 2, Moorhead 1

BHS 2 0 -- 2

MHD 0 1 -- 1

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Berg (Aitken), 2’; 2, BHS GOAL, Breyen (Berg), 40’.

Second half -- 3, MHD GOAL, Zanotti, 65’.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 7.