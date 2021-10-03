BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team surrendered a goal just 14 seconds into Saturday’s game against Sartell-St. Stephen, and the Lumberjacks spent the rest of the afternoon chasing.

Ultimately, the Sabres prevailed 3-1 at Bemidji Middle School and dropped BHS to 3-8-1 on the season.

Mitku Nies buried a penalty shot after just 14 ticks had gone off the clock, putting Sartell-St. Stephen ahead for the rest of the match. Elliot Testa struck in the 25th minute to double the Sabre lead by halftime.

Kaden Brooks added another goal in the 48th minute to launch Sartell-St. Stephen ahead 3-0.

Isaac Stone had the lone score for Bemidji. In the 77th minute, Stone stepped up to take a free kick just outside the box and sent it into the back of the net.

Connor McNallan started the game in net for the Jacks and made two saves. Connor Helm played the final 20 minutes in goal and made one save. Billy Vogt recorded four saves for the Sabres.

BHS will next travel to East Grand Forks for a 7 p.m. showdown with the Green Wave on Monday, Oct. 4.





Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Bemidji 1

SSS 2 1 -- 3

BHS 0 1 -- 1

First half -- 1, SSS GOAL, Nies (PK), 1’; 2, SSS GOAL, Testa (unassisted) 25’.

Second half -- 3, SSS GOAL, Brooks (Hilger), 48’; 4, BHS GOAL, Stone (unassisted), 77’.

Saves -- McNallan (BHS) 2; Helm (BHS) 1; Vogt (SSS) 4.