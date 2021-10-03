Willie Nelson was set to play a concert after the Minnesota United-FC Dallas match Saturday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Like the 88-year-old performer, the Loons were on the road again and like so many others stops along the way, the scoreless draw will blur into so many other unfulfilled results for the Loons this season.

Minnesota (10-9-8) has still not won at Dallas in MLS play and suffered a second tie with 11th-place Dallas (6-13-10) this season. It’s among a growing list of draws against teams beneath them in the Western Conference standings.

United had a trio of chances in the 73rd minute. Phelipe made a double save on Robin Lod and Franco Frgapane and soon after that Phelipe dove to deny Emanuel Reynoso from outside the box.

Phelipe then denied Lod again in the 87th minute and he finished with seven saves.

In the 89th minute, Reynoso was given a straight red card for a challenge on an FC Dallas player and video-assistant review determined it was “serious foul play.” The Loons will be without its top playmaker on top of three starters away on international duty against Colorado next Sunday.

Dallas appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute after Michael Boxall’s clearance went off Ryan Hollingshead and he scored. But VAR waved off the goal due to a handball on Hollingshead.

Goalkeeper Tyler Miller was forced to stretch to the absolute corner of the net to deny FC Dallas’ Brandon Servania in the opening moments of the match. It was the start of a busy opening half, where he had to make three saves. Miller got some help with center back Michael Boxall muscling FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi off the ball during a run into the box.

The Loons, meanwhile, had only one shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

The Loons brought back two key midfielders, Reynoso and Ozzie Alonso, after they were rested in the 3-1 loss to D.C. United on Wednesday.