MOORHEAD -- Kiera Nelson stopped most everything that came her way Friday night, racking up 15 saves and helping the Bemidji High School girls soccer team play to a 2-2 draw with Duluth East to open up the Moorhead Invite.

On the opposite end of the field, Lauren Berg netted two goals for the Lumberjacks (3-6-2) to provide some offensive pop.

Mae Nephew had a brace herself, however, finding the back of the net twice for the Greyhounds (7-5-1).

To determine who advanced in the tournament, the teams held an unofficial shootout, which Duluth East won 4-3.

Berg first scored on a breakaway in the 36th minute, burying the shot low and right for the 1-0 edge into halftime. Sydney Breyen earned the assist.

Nephew leveled the score at 1-1 in the 44th minute, but Berg scored off Marah Bitter’s corner kick 10 minutes later to restore the Bemidji advantage. It couldn’t hold up to the finish, though, as Nephew struck again in the 71st minute for the 2-2 deadlock.

The Jacks will be back in action against the host Spuds at noon on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Moorhead. The Spuds faced a similar fate in their opening game on Friday, playing Brainerd to a 0-0 tie but losing the shootout.





Bemidji 2, Duluth East 2

DE 0 2 0 0 -- 2

BHS 1 1 0 0-- 2

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Berg (Breyen), 36’.

Second half -- 2, DE GOAL, Nephew, 44’; 3, BHS GOAL, Berg (Bitter), 54’; 4, DE GOAL, Nephew, 71’.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 15.