PELICAN RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team avenged its postseason loss from a year ago, topping Pelican Rapids 2-0 on the road Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks (3-7-1) got goals out of Reece Melville and Noah Johnson, plus a four-save shutout from John McNallan.

Johnson also assisted Melville on the opening goal, which came in the 20th minute. That 1-0 score held into halftime, but Johnson doubled the difference in the 70th minute by finding the back of the net on a direct free kick.

BHS returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with a matchup against Sartell-St. Stephen at Bemidji Middle School.





Bemidji 2, Pelican Rapids 0

BHS 1 1 -- 2

PR 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Melville (Johnson), 20’.

Second half -- 2, BHS GOAL, Johnson (unassisted), 70’.

Save -- McNallan (BHS) 4.