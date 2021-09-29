SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School soccer team lost 2-1 against Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday in Sartell, conceding a goal in the second overtime to break a tie and send the Lumberjacks home without a win in a game they led 1-0.

The Jacks (3-6-1) broke the seal when Lauren Berg netted a goal in the 11th minute off an assist from Kate Corradi. But after halftime, the Sabres countered in the 68th minute with a Chloe Turner goal off a breakaway.

In the second overtime, Turner added a goal in the 89th minute off a bad punt by Bemidji to win it for the home team. The ball found the back of the net 40 seconds before time expired in the match.

“It was probably some of the better possession we’ve played,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “The goals we gave up were just slight misplays Sartell capitalized on.”

The Lumberjacks recorded three shots on goal, and Bemidji goalkeeper Kiera Nelson notched seven saves to keep BHS in the contest.

The Jacks return to the pitch at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, against Duluth East in Moorhead to open a weekend invite.





Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 0 -- 1

SSS 0 1 0 1 -- 2

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Berg (Corradi), 11’.

Second half -- 2, SSS GOAL, Turner (unassisted), 68’.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- 3, SSS GOAL, Turner, 89’.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 7.