KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team is inching higher in the national poll.

After its season debut at No. 15 last week, the Beavers rose two spots to No. 13 on Tuesday, sliding up in the United Soccer Coaches Women’s Soccer Poll after a 1-0-1 week.

BSU is the only team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference within the top 25. Bemidji State also ranks second in the Central Region poll, behind only Emporia State. NSIC foes Minnesota State and Minot State are also among the region’s top 10.

The Beavers tied Minnesota State 2-2 and beat Concordia-St. Paul 2-1 over the weekend, moving to 6-0-1 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play.

Grand Valley State usurped Flagler for the top spot in the national poll, while the College of St. Rose rounded out the top three.

The Beavers next return home to host Augsutana at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Chet Anderson Stadium.