ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team netted a pair of goals on Sunday, good enough for a 2-1 road win over Concordia-St. Paul.

Erin Becker struck first for the opening goal, delivering the No. 15 Beavers a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. After Lexi Larson was fouled inside the box, Becker stepped up and tucked the ball inside the right post on the penalty kick.

BSU’s advantage doubled in the 61st minute. From the end line, Anna Breffle found Sara Wendt in front of the net, and Wendt found the back of the net for a 2-0 Bemidji State lead.

CSP (3-3-1, 2-1-1 NSIC) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 81st minute, as Abby Kloiber scored for the Golden Bears, but the Beavers held on for the final nine minutes to pick up the road win.

Georgiana Harber played all 90 minutes in goal for BSU, racking up five saves.

Concordia-St. Paul midfielder and 2020 Bemidji High School graduate Katie Alto played 15 minutes on Sunday in her first game against her hometown team.

The Beavers improve to 6-0-1 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play. BSU next returns home to host Augsutana at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Chet Anderson Stadium.





No. 15 Bemidji State 2, Concordia-St. Paul 1

BSU 1 1 -- 2

CSP 0 1 -- 1

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Becker (PK), 35’.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Breffle), 61’; 3, CSP GOAL, Kloiber (Renwick), 81’.

Saves -- Harber (BSU) 5; Jordan (CSP) 6.