BEMIDJI -- Brainerd had its way with the Bemidji High School girls soccer team on Saturday, scoring five goals in a 5-1 win at Bemidji Middle School.

Emma Sheflo bagged two goals and assisted another for the Warriors (8-1), who had a four-goal lead before the Lumberjacks (3-5-1) got on the scoreboard.

Sheflo opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and she assisted Paige Yeager in the 36th minute for a 2-0 halftime advantage.

The difference grew to 4-0 early in the second half, as Avery LeMieur and Gabby Eckman found the back of the net in the 43rd and 54th minutes, respectively.

Bemidji finally scored in the 63rd minute, as Lauren Berg was fouled in the box and earned the team a penalty kick. Miah Stone stepped up to take it, burying it on the left side for a 4-1 game.

Lexi McElfresh finished off the scoring with a strike in the 70th minute.

Kiera Nelson finished with five saves for Bemidji, while Peyton LeMieur tallied five for Brainerd.

The Lumberjacks return to the pitch at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Sartell-St. Stephen.





Brainerd 5, Bemidji 1

BRD -- 2 3 -- 5

BEM -- 0 1 -- 1

First half -- 1, BRD GOAL, Sheflo (A. LeMieur), 16’; 2, BRD GOAL, Yeager (Sheflo), 36’.

Second half -- 3, BRD GOAL, Sheflo (A. LeMieur), 43’; 4, BRD GOAL, Eckman (unassisted), 54’; 5, BEM GOAL, Stone (PK), 63’; 6, BRD GOAL, McElfresh (unassisted), 70’.

Saves -- Nelson (BEM) 5; P. LeMieur (BRD) 5.