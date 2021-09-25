BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team lost 3-0 to Brainerd on Saturday at Bemidji Middle School, conceding one goal in the first half and two in the second to drop its record to 2-7-1.

Nick Holmberg commenced the scoring for Brainerd in the 24th minute off a corner kick to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Holmberg knocked in a shot from 25 yards out to double the lead at the 44th minute, and Adam Klecker punched in a capper in the 77th minute on an assist from Logan Carlson to end the scoring.

Lumberjacks goalkeeper John McNallan recorded four saves, while Brainerd netminder Kalvin Stengrim recorded seven saves. Bemidji generated 12 total shots but couldn’t sneak any into the back of the net.

The Jacks return to the pitch at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, against Pelican Rapids at Bemidji Middle School.





Brainerd 3, Bemidji 0

BRD 1 2 -- 3

BEM 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BRD GOAL, Holmberg (unassisted), 24’.

Second half -- 2, BRD GOAL, Holmberg (unassisted), 44’; 3, BRD GOAL, Klecker (Carlson), 77’.

Saves -- McNallan (BEM) 4; Stengrim (BRD) 7.