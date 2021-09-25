MANKATO -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team conjured up an equalizer twice on Friday, ultimately leading to a 2-2 tie against Minnesota State on Friday in Mankato.

The No. 15 Beavers played from behind for a bulk of the day, but goals from Alexis Larson and Eric Becker allowed BSU (5-0-1) to walk out with the draw and keep its unbeaten season alive.

Jenny Vetter opened the match with a 15th-minute goal to give the Mavericks (3-2-1) the early edge. Larson responded two minutes before halftime, though, sneaking a ball into the back of the net after MSU keeper Macenzie Rath misplayed the shot from distance. Maria Stocke earned her first career assist on what was also Larson’s first career goal.

Vetter had a hand in Minnesota State’s second go-ahead goal, this time assisting Claire Cater on a score in the 61st minute for the 2-1 lead.

But not to be outdone, Becker tied things up again by the 73rd minute. She took an Allyson Smith feed and bent the ball just inside the right post to cement a 2-2 deadlock.

Despite 17 more minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, nobody else found the back of the net from then on out.

Freshman goalkeeper Edie Frantzen made her first career appearance in net for Bemidji State, recording three saves on the day. Rath finished with five saves on the other end.

The Beavers will wrap up the weekend with a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Concordia-St. Paul.





No. 15 Bemidji State 2, Minnesota State 2 (2OT)

BSU 1 1 0 0 -- 2

MSU 1 1 0 0 -- 2

First half -- 1, MSU GOAL, Vetter (Thoen), 15’; 2, BSU GOAL, Larson (Stocke), 44’.

Second half -- 3, MSU GOAL, Cater (Vetter), 61’; 4, BSU GOAL, Becker (Smith), 73’.

Saves -- Frantzen (BSU) 3; Rath (MSU) 5.