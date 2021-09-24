The Lumberjacks went 383 minutes and four full games without conceding a goal, but East Grand Forks put a halt to that with four on the scoreboard -- good for a 4-2 rivalry win in EGF.

Macie Stanislawski and Kara Ellis were the main culprits against BHS, as the two each had a brace to combine for all four Green Wave goals.

The shutout streak ended in the ninth minute off Stanislawski’s boot, and Ellis added goals in the 17th and 33rd minutes to push the difference to 3-0 by halftime.

Stanislawski made it a 4-0 game -- the most goals Bemidji has allowed all season -- by the 55th minute.

Lauren Berg bagged a pair of goals for the Jacks before it was all said and done, though. She used her speed to race ahead for an unassisted goal in the 59th minute, and not long after, she converted an Elle Bush clearance into another score in the 65th minute. The assist marked the first of Bush’s career.

The offensive chances dried up from there, however, and East Grand Forks clinched its first season sweep over BHS since 2010. The longtime Section 8A foes will not meet again in the playoffs this year, as Bemidji has moved to Section 8-3A and EGF to Section 8AA.

The Lumberjacks will next host Brainerd at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bemidji Middle School.





East Grand Forks 4, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 2 -- 2

EGF 3 1 -- 4

First half -- 1, EGF GOAL, Stanislawski (Sayler), 9’; 2, EGF GOAL, Ellis (unassisted), 17’; 3, EGF GOAL, Ellis (Sayler), 33’.

Second half -- 4, EGF GOAL, Stanislawski (Ellis), 55; 5, BHS GOAL, Berg (unassisted), 59’; 6, BHS GOAL, Berg (Bush), 65’.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 1; Anderson (EGF) 3.