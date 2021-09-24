KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team has been recognized for its academic success during the 2020-21 school year.

BSU was one of the three teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to be selected for the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award. In total, 382 women’s soccer teams from all collegiate levels across the country earned the honor.

Minnesota State and Minot State were the other two NSIC programs tabbed for the award.

To be eligible, teams must post a grade point average of at least 3.0. The 2020-21 award is based on the 2020 team’s GPA, and the Beavers had a cumulative 3.62 team GPA.

The 2020-21 recognition marks the eighth straight year that Bemidji State has been honored by the organization for success in the classroom.