BEMIDJI -- Two years ago, a hustling, motoring and unknown sophomore from the Bemidji High School girls soccer team burst onto the varsity scene. She sported two braids, a now-signature pink headband and a No. 48 jersey that was still available halfway through the season.

Now a seasoned senior, Lauren Berg is all but a household name for the Lumberjacks.

“I think we’re finally starting to step in and play soccer the way we want to and the way we know how,” said Berg, shifting the focus to the team. “It’s exciting that we’re still building off of that. (We want) to keep building on that the rest of the year.”

While Berg has since swapped No. 48 for No. 18, her braids and headband remain. Her talents are more fine-tuned, as well, and the latter culminated in a career day for BHS on Tuesday.

Back on the Bemidji Middle School pitch where she first introduced herself to town, Berg scored a career-best four goals in the Jacks’ 7-0 win over Crookston.

“Her movement off the ball is better than it has been the past couple years,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “It’s something you hope continues to be an even bigger impact as the season (progresses). We do mix up her roles, so that creates variability for what she can add to the team.”

Berg’s soft touch was integral to her latest success, and she chalked up her day to just as much.

“I’ve been really trying to work on my touch and keeping it close,” she said. “It was nice that I finally had it on today, which was awesome. … I’ve been trying to work on reading my teammates and connecting with them a lot more, and also controlling my touch. With my speed, sometimes it comes as a quick, heavy touch, so I’m trying to control that and dial it in.”

Berg’s first act of the day was actually to set up a teammate, as she and Marah Bitter tag-teamed a flurry of Bemidji goals early in the first half.

Bitter broke a scoreless tie with the opening goal in the 10th minute, scoring off the post from Berg’s assist. Three minutes later, Bitter returned the favor by sending a through ball to Berg, and Berg put it away to double the advantage. Berg went back for seconds in the 15th minute, slicing and dicing through three converging defenders and beating the keeper for a 3-0 lead.

The score kept idle through the rest of the half, but the Lumberjacks still dominated possession. The Pirates didn’t push the ball inside the box until the 40th minute, then ultimately got squeezed out by the BHS defense before attempting any shots.

Berg was quick to strike out of halftime, scoring amid a scrum off a corner kick in the 45th minute to complete her hat trick. She still wasn’t done, tallying one more by slipping through the defense in the 52nd minute and doubling her previous career high by finding the back of the net again.

“She’s had opportunities throughout the season, but today she finally had some composure in front of the goal,” Larsen said. “This isn’t the first game where it was just her and the keeper, but now she’s finally placing it rather than flat-out shooting.”

The rout was well on from there, but Sydney Breyen and Anna Renn tacked on additional goals for good measure.

Bemidji recorded 18 shots on goal. Crookston had zero.

The shutout also extends the Jacks’ scoreless streak to 374 minutes, which now spans the past four games in full.

“The biggest thing that we maintained is the shutouts,” Larsen said. “Obviously our competition will vary, but I hope that we continue to have a fast transition back to defense and keep our shape.”

Now 3-3-1, BHS will hope to keep things rolling with a 7 p.m. kickoff at East Grand Forks on Thursday, Sept. 23.





Bemidji 7, Crookston 0

CRK 0 0 -- 0

BHS 3 4 -- 7

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Bitter (Berg), 10’; 2, BHS GOAL, Berg (Bitter), 13’; 3, BHS GOAL, Berg (Bitter), 15’.

Second half -- 4, BHS GOAL, Berg (Bieber), 45’; 5, BHS GOAL, Berg (Renn), 52’; 6, BHS GOAL, Breyen (Aitken), 65’; 7, BHS GOAL, Renn (Stone), 71’.

Saves -- Myers (BHS) 0; Swanson (CRK) 10; C. Solheim (CRK) 2.



