KANSAS CITY -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team entered the United Soccer Coaches organization’s NCAA Division II top 25 national poll at No. 15 on Tuesday, marking the Beavers’ first appearance in the poll since its 2019 preseason edition.

BSU has won its first five matches, including two conference wins against Northern State and Minnesota State Moorhead. The team has a 10-match regular-season winning streak dating back to Nov. 1, 2019.

The Beavers are the only team from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in this week’s national poll and rank second in the USC’s Central Region poll behind Emporia State.

Flagler College, Grand Valley State and the College of Saint Rose round out the national poll’s top three.

Bemidji State has appeared in the national poll 16 times in program history, including a program-best No. 3 ranking on Oct. 16, 2018.

BSU returns to the field on the road against Minnesota State at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.